Secretary General Of Muslim Council Of Elders Praises Muslim World League During Visit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The Secretary General of Muslim Council of Elders Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi has met Dr. Abdul Aziz Sarhan, Advisor to the Secretary General of the Muslim World League and Director of the League's office in Italy, to discuss various modes of cooperation as well as ways to counter extremism in the Muslim world.

Dr. Sarhan praised the Muslim Council of Elders' role in promoting interfaith dialogue as well as bridging the gap between East and West.

For his part, Dr. Al Remeithi said, "The Muslim World League is an important strategic pillar in establishing peace and stability as well as countering extremism.

The Muslim World League and the Muslim Council of Elders share a unified vision on many matters including the rejection of violence and therefore a cooperation between the two organizations would be of great mutual benefit."

The Muslim Council of Elders' delegation also visited the Islamic Cultural Center of Italy and the Grand Masjid of Rome to witness their respective efforts in serving the Muslim community in Italy.

