UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General Of Muslim Council Of Elders, Prosecutor Of International Criminal Court Reaffirm Role Of Justice Institutions In Promoting Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Prosecutor of International Criminal Court reaffirm role of justice institutions in promoting peace

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, and the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmad Khan, have reaffirmed the role of justice institutions in promoting peace and human fraternity.

During a meeting at the Council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, they discussed potential cooperation, diverse heritage of international law, and the Council's role in promoting peaceful coexistence.

Khan praised the Muslim Council of Elders under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb for its work in spreading peace and coexistence globally. He also recognised the Council's efforts in addressing a variety of humanitarian issues including: the Myanmar issue, the call for an inter-Islamic dialogue, the affirmation of women's rights to education, and the dispatching of peace convoys.

Khan noted the UAE's efforts in promoting peace saying that the 'Human Fraternity Meeting' in Abu Dhabi was a reflection of those efforts.

He also emphasised the importance of disseminating the Document on Human Fraternity's ideals and seeking to reflect them in international laws and legislation.

Judge Abdelsalam said that the Council's mission to advance peace and human fraternity in Muslim and non-Muslim nations is a vision and a message that it proudly carries.

He also noted that the human fraternity document has today become a major source of interest and inspiration for many nations around the world. “In light of the difficulties our world is currently facing, there is a crucial role that institutions can play in fostering and sustaining both societal peace and religious freedom,” he added.

Abdelsalam praised the UAE in particular for its role in supporting initiatives that promote peace, tolerance, coexistence while countering hatred and human trafficking.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Abu Dhabi Myanmar Criminals Women Muslim Court

Recent Stories

GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investmen ..

GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investment Corporation of Dubai

1 minute ago
 DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assem ..

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trus ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science ..

31 minutes ago
 Sindh University decides to start academic year fr ..

Sindh University decides to start academic year from February 7

19 minutes ago
 NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

9 seconds ago
 Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanlines ..

Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanliness

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.