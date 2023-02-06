Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Prosecutor of International Criminal Court reaffirm role of justice institutions in promoting peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, and the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmad Khan, have reaffirmed the role of justice institutions in promoting peace and human fraternity.

During a meeting at the Council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, they discussed potential cooperation, diverse heritage of international law, and the Council's role in promoting peaceful coexistence.

Khan praised the Muslim Council of Elders under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb for its work in spreading peace and coexistence globally. He also recognised the Council's efforts in addressing a variety of humanitarian issues including: the Myanmar issue, the call for an inter-Islamic dialogue, the affirmation of women's rights to education, and the dispatching of peace convoys.

Khan noted the UAE's efforts in promoting peace saying that the 'Human Fraternity Meeting' in Abu Dhabi was a reflection of those efforts.

He also emphasised the importance of disseminating the Document on Human Fraternity's ideals and seeking to reflect them in international laws and legislation.

Judge Abdelsalam said that the Council's mission to advance peace and human fraternity in Muslim and non-Muslim nations is a vision and a message that it proudly carries.

He also noted that the human fraternity document has today become a major source of interest and inspiration for many nations around the world. “In light of the difficulties our world is currently facing, there is a crucial role that institutions can play in fostering and sustaining both societal peace and religious freedom,” he added.

Abdelsalam praised the UAE in particular for its role in supporting initiatives that promote peace, tolerance, coexistence while countering hatred and human trafficking.

