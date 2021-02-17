SEC’s ‘Zakat Al Elm’ attracts 5893 participants

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) The Sharjah education Council, through its virtual initiative "Zakat Al Elm" has attracted more than 5893 participants from various Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Arab and world countries.

The initiative, which saw great interaction, strengthened the values of the Sharjah Education Council and its vision to spread knowledge and learning for a large group of recipients from different countries of the world, to benefit from the volunteering opportunity that is compatible with the council’s goals and vision in enabling the transmission of knowledge and benefit of participants from the scientific subjects provided.

The Council’s launch of the one-year initiative, in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department represented by the Sharjah Volunteer Centre, mainly targets parents and students.

Many workshops dealt with introducing materials related to human sciences and others to administrative and economic sciences, which remarkably benefited the participants.

The Council stressed the importance of the initiative, which is part of the efforts of the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, to support volunteer work and spread the culture of learning in accordance with the requirements of integration and enriching societies with voluntary educational programmes converging and rooting the humanitarian work, which is characteristic of the UAE society.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, praised the constant success of the "Zakat Al Elm" and the Council’s keenness to support its strategic plans aimed at advancing volunteer work, spreading and consolidating the culture of development and the providing a quality platform that allows mutual benefit by those in charge of the communication process, including specialists, teachers, trainers, and the participants and trainees.

He explained that the "Zakat Al Elm" initiative is a consolidation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build a knowledge-based community capable of transmitting knowledge to other generations.