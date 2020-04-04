Securities and Commodities Authorities provides regulatory relief to listed companies, investment funds

The Securities and Commodities Authorities (SCA) has provided listed companies with an additional 45 days to file their financial statements of the FY 2019 and Q1 of 2020.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) The Securities and Commodities Authorities (SCA) has provided listed companies with an additional 45 days to file their financial statements of the FY 2019 and Q1 of 2020.

To address potential compliance issues stemming from the impact of the coronavirus on investors and capital markets, the SCA has issued a circular informing traders that they have been graced with a maximum of additional 45 days so that they can report their disclosure statements no later than 14/5/2020 and 30/6/2020 for the FY 2019 and Q1-2020, respectively.

The regulatory relief covers all listed local and foreign companies as well as those licensed by and local investment funds registered with SCA.