Securities And Commodities Authority Holds 1st Board Meeting In 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 11:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) convened its inaugural meeting of 2025, chaired by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board, with the participation of board members Faisal Yousuf Selaitin, Vice Chairman, Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Arif Mohammed Amiri, Rashed Abdul Karim Al Blooshi, and Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei.
During the meeting, the Board articulated an ambitious strategic vision aimed at positioning the UAE as a global leader in financial markets. This vision focuses on the development of innovative regulatory frameworks designed to facilitate digital transformation and attract international investors.
By leveraging advancements in fintech, blockchain technology, and digital finance, the SCA is committed to fostering a competitive and dynamic financial ecosystem that accelerates market growth.
“Our vision is to ensure the UAE leads in both financial innovation and regulatory excellence within the financial services sector, cultivating a dynamic and competitive financial ecosystem,” stated Al Shorafa.
Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the SCA, highlighted the organisation's commitment to positioning the UAE’s financial markets at the forefront of global financial innovation.
“By prioritising the establishment of a robust regulatory framework that emphasises investor protection and enhances transparency, we aim to unlock new growth opportunities and reinforce the UAE’s status as a pivotal player in the global financial arena,” he affirmed.
The Board's strategic framework is designed to adapt to evolving global trends in financial technology. This includes implementing comprehensive regulatory initiatives that enhance the SCA’s supervisory capacity and operational efficiency.
By aligning regulatory practices with international standards, the SCA is poised to strengthen the resilience of the financial sector while ensuring robust investor protections. This proactive approach not only attracts increased global investments but also solidifies the UAE’s position as a leading global investment destination.
The SCA Board’s strategic vision represents a decisive step towards fostering a transformative regulatory landscape that supports sustainable growth in the evolving global financial landscape.
