UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Securities And Commodities Authority Registers 114 Foreign Investment Funds In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:15 PM

Securities and Commodities Authority registers 114 foreign investment funds in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has announced that it had registered a total of 114 foreign investment funds in 2020, a growth of 147 percent compared to 2019.

This growth confirms the UAE’s leading position among foreign investment companies, due to the attractive investment environment of its local market, as well as the facilities and incentives it offers to investors.

In 2016, the number of foreign investment funds registered with the authority was only two, rising to 270 in 2017.

In 2018, the number stood at 164, dropping further to only 46 in 2019, before surging again in 2020.

According to SCA data, the number of registered foreign funds that regularised their status between 2016 and 2020 amounted to 596.

Foreign investment funds registered in the UAE originate from many countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, India, the Cayman Islands, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India UAE United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Switzerland 2017 2016 2018 2019 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

2 minutes ago

Police arrest cleric over threats to kill Malala Y ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese goods anchor of stability amid global infl ..

5 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Rebuffs Criticism of Taking Plane to ..

5 minutes ago

PITB & Livestock to Revamp SPMS 9211 System benefi ..

26 minutes ago

Thousands strike in Greece over labour reform

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.