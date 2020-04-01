Securities and Commodities Authority takes proactive steps to promote investor confidence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Under directives from the UAE Cabinet as part of the precautionary measures taken nationwide to stem the impact of COVID-19, the Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, has recently taken a number of proactive steps to provide support and flexibility to domestic securities markets and promote investor confidence.

Reducing to 5 percent from 10 percent the loss thresholds triggering a stop to trading was among these initiatives, which also included the development of a mechanism to facilitate share buybacks for listed companies to ensure further support to domestic stock markets without adversely affecting the trades taking place.

SCA has also reaffirmed that short-selling practices are not in place in UAE capital markets.

All listed companies have been instructed to hold their general assembly meetings remotely via a secure remote e-voting system.