UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Council Adopts Resolution Calling For Global Ceasefire To Combat COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:00 AM

Security Council adopts resolution calling for global ceasefire to combat COVID-19

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) The Security Council on Wednesday echoed the Secretary-General’s call for a worldwide ceasefire, to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed more than half a million lives. The UN chief welcomed the long-awaited move, calling for countries to "redouble their efforts for peace".

Unanimously adopting resolution 2532 (2020) on Wednesday, the 15-member peace and security body demanded "a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations, on its agenda."

It also voiced its support for efforts by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – who first appealed for a global ceasefire on 23rd March – towards that goal.

The unprecedented extent of the novel coronavirus pandemic "is likely to endanger the maintenance of international peace and security", it said, adding that it could also set back peacebuilding and development gains in countries emerging from conflict.

The two-page resolution – drafted by France and Tunisia - was adopted 111 days after the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic.

Through the resolution, the Council called upon all parties to armed conflicts to immediately engage in a "durable humanitarian pause" of at least 90 days, to enable the safe, unhindered and sustained delivery of lifesaving aid.

It affirmed, however, that no ceasefire would apply for ongoing military operations against the extremist groups Daesh, Al Qaeda, the Al Nusra Front and other Council-designated terrorist groups.

It requested the Secretary-General to instruct the United Nations’ 13 peacekeeping missions to support host country efforts to contain the coronavirus, and to provide updates on UN efforts to address the pandemic in conflict zones and humanitarian crisis areas.

Related Topics

Al Qaeda Terrorist Resolution World United Nations France Tunisia March 2020 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Despite the pandemic, Dubai marks anoth ..

17 minutes ago

China-based Terminus partners with Expo 2020, sign ..

47 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 July 2020

47 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.7 million, de ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.