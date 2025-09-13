Open Menu

Security Council Condemns Detentions Of 21 UN Personnel By Houthis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Security Council condemns detentions of 21 UN personnel by Houthis

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The members of the UN Security Council strongly condemned the detentions since 31 August of at least 21 United Nations personnel by the Houthis, as well as the forced entry into premises of the World food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the seizure of UN property, in violation of international law.

In a statement Friday, they stressed that the safety and security of UN personnel and property as well as the inviolability of UN premises must be guaranteed at all times.

The Council members condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing detentions by the Houthis of personnel from the United Nations, national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations and diplomatic missions. They expressed deep concern for the welfare of those personnel detained since 2021, 2023 and 2024, as well as those detained since 31 August 2025.

Council members demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained by the Houthis and reiterated that all threats to those delivering humanitarian aid and assistance are unacceptable.

