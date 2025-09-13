Security Council Condemns Detentions Of 21 UN Personnel By Houthis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The members of the UN Security Council strongly condemned the detentions since 31 August of at least 21 United Nations personnel by the Houthis, as well as the forced entry into premises of the World food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the seizure of UN property, in violation of international law.
In a statement Friday, they stressed that the safety and security of UN personnel and property as well as the inviolability of UN premises must be guaranteed at all times.
The Council members condemned in the strongest terms the ongoing detentions by the Houthis of personnel from the United Nations, national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations and diplomatic missions. They expressed deep concern for the welfare of those personnel detained since 2021, 2023 and 2024, as well as those detained since 31 August 2025.
Council members demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained by the Houthis and reiterated that all threats to those delivering humanitarian aid and assistance are unacceptable.
Recent Stories
AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge
UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations
Cholera kills more people for second consecutive year: WHO
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes near east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region
Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Conflicts multiplying, peace under siege, says UN Chief
Security Council condemns detentions of 21 UN personnel by Houthis
UAE, Indonesian Presidents discuss bilateral relations, development of comprehen ..
Raj Kundra denies $72 million fraud allegations linked to Shilpa Shetty
Raj Kundra denies $72 million fraud allegations linked to Shilpa Shetty
ISPR: 35 militants killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP operations
Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 for Pakistan
More Stories From Middle East
-
AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge5 seconds ago
-
UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations12 seconds ago
-
Cholera kills more people for second consecutive year: WHO19 seconds ago
-
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes near east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region25 seconds ago
-
Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi32 seconds ago
-
Conflicts multiplying, peace under siege, says UN Chief37 seconds ago
-
Security Council condemns detentions of 21 UN personnel by Houthis43 seconds ago
-
UAE, Indonesian Presidents discuss bilateral relations, development of comprehensive economic partne ..49 seconds ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas tanker explosion3 hours ago
-
United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United States of America issue joint statement on restori ..3 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term3 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of capsized rescue boat3 hours ago