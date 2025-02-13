Open Menu

Security Council Condemns Terrorist Attack In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 10:15 AM

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The members of the UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack that occurred outside a bank in the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, on 11th February, which was claimed by Daesh and resulted in at least tens of people killed and wounded.

The President of the Security Council for February, the Permanent Representative of China, Ambassador Fu Cong, issued a statement on behalf of members, expressing the deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a swift and full recovery.

The Security Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as in the world.

They also underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

