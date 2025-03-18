Security Council extends mandate of United Nations Mission in Afghanistan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until 17th March 2026, also welcoming its ongoing efforts in the implementation of its mandated tasks and priorities.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2777 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2777 (2025)), the Council stressed the importance of the Mission’s continued presence and called on all relevant stakeholders to coordinate with it to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel throughout the country.

The 15-member organ also requested that the Secretary-General report every three months on the situation in Afghanistan and the implementation of UNAMA’s mandate.