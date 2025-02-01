Open Menu

Security Council Renews Mandate Of UN Peacekeeping Force In Cyprus For Another Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 12:45 AM

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another year

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another year.

The mandate of the peacekeeping force is extended until Jan. 31, 2026.

The force, one of the UN's longest-running peacekeeping missions, has been stationed on the island since 1964.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Cyprus

Recent Stories

Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

31 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

31 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

46 minutes ago
 KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

54 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

54 minutes ago
 PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: ..

PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

60 minutes ago
Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects ..

Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui

60 minutes ago
 'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insist ..

'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA

2 hours ago
 War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survi ..

War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official

1 hour ago
 PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urg ..

PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support

1 hour ago
 Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champi ..

Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champions sharing

1 hour ago
 600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily ..

600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East