Security Council Renews Mandate Of UN Peacekeeping Force In Cyprus For Another Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 12:45 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) for another year.
The mandate of the peacekeeping force is extended until Jan. 31, 2026.
The force, one of the UN's longest-running peacekeeping missions, has been stationed on the island since 1964.
