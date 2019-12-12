UrduPoint.com
Security Standard For Electronic Biomedical Devices Announced

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

Security standard for electronic biomedical devices announced

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) The Dubai Electronic Security Centre, DESC, in association with the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, today announced the launch of the Security Standard for Electronic Biomedical Devices, EBMD, across the emirate, aimed at limiting breaches within the healthcare sector and protecting sensitive patient information.

The move will affect healthcare facilities and medical device manufacturers and suppliers operating within Dubai. Adherence to this standard will ensure a minimal risk framework, as well as fortify the sector’s digital infrastructure against the recent rise in cyber-attacks on healthcare institutions around the world.

The launch was inaugurated during a press conference held today at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, and attended by Amer Sharaf, Director of Compliance, Support and Alliances at the DESC; Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, Director of Research and Innovation at the DESC; Dr. Amani Al Jasmi, Director of IT at the DHA, and Nasser Al-Bloushi, Chief Information Security Officer from the DHA.

"DESC is proud to continue its cooperative efforts with the DHA as part of its ongoing success of digitisation initiatives in the healthcare sector to constantly develop and further enhance policies and standards to safeguard sensitive patient information and all electronic biomedical devices being used in Dubai," said Yousuf Al Shaibani, Director-General at the DESC.

As per the new guidelines, EBMD offered within Dubai will now be categorised into four major classes based on the nature of the device.

Devices falling under Class I and Class II will have to meet general security standards, while specialised devices under Class III will have to meet specific standards based on risk assessment. Highly sensitive devices falling under Class IV will have to adhere to a much stricter set of standards.

Dr. Al Jasmi underlined the authority’s commitment to developing and building a strong health system, capable of facing the challenges imposed by technology and the rapid accelerated technological advancements in the medical sector.

Al Bloushi said that the new specification for the security of medical equipment is a proactive step for rapid technological development across the world, which has imposed new challenges that require the safe operation of these devices and the minimising of potential risks to patients.

"DHA’s comprehensive medical expertise and thorough understanding of BMDs was crucial to formulating the distinct guidelines for each device class," noted Al Blooshi, adding, "DHA will be responsible for the implementation of these standards and to ensure that healthcare facilities and medical devices operate in accordance with their class guidelines."

"The development of the EBMD Security Standard is part of the initiative to make Dubai’s cyberspace more secure, and also aligns with the National Innovation Strategy aimed at positioning the UAE as global leaders in innovation," Sharaf said.

