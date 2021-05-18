SEDD announces availability of businesses through mobile vehicles

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) implemented the directives of Sharjah Executive Council regarding the regulation of conducting economic activities through mobile vehicles and trucks in the Emirate of Sharjah. Such thing falls within SEDD’s concerns to regulate and organise the economic sector in Sharjah at all levels through setting policies, standards, regulations, decisions and executive circulars in light of the high demand for such activities during the past period.

Sharjah Executive Council decision No. 11 of 2021 regarding the regulation of engaging in economic activities through mobile vehicles and trucks in Sharjah aimed at creating a mechanism for opening new channels for sales and service provision, and stimulating economic movement in Sharjah.

The decision specified many commercial and economic activities. Such activities included veterinary clinics, ladies spa, gents barber shops, gents tailoring, women tailoring, pets spa, car washing, changing car tires and oil, car electrical repair, car window tinting, as well as flower and plant trading. The decision also specified that the permit applicant must commit to not providing the service except upon consumer request.

Commenting on that, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the decision aims to enhance entrepreneurship and contributes to providing more services in the emirate. Also, it helps to provide solutions in order to avoid consumers congestion in the economic establishment by providing service in front of their homes, in addition to reducing the operational cost of economic establishments.

Likely, Al Suwaidi explained that providing services through mobile vehicles and trucks in Sharjah includes a number of conditions that ensure providing the best services to consumers, in addition to a number of advantages and incentives that support the owners of projects and develop the commercial and economic movement in the emirate.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi stressed on SEDD’s concerns to continue launching many initiatives that would enhance the business environment in the emirate and at the same time would contribute to attracting citizens to be a major and important partner in the business sector. In addition, he pointed out to the importance of strengthening SEDD’s community responsibility role by the provision and expansion of the services sector at the level of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Moreover, he added that what the Department is doing contributes to transforming the emirate’s economy into a diversified and innovative knowledge-based economy that is capable of achieving sustainability. This is positively reflected in the commercial activities that are witnessing great demand, which indicates the economic and investment environment that stimulates business owners, projects and diversification in commercial activities.

From his side, Fahad Al Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licensing Department at SEDD, illustrated that the practice of this activity will be subject to number of conditions. Such thing would contribute to regulating the granting of a license to provide services by mobile cars in the Emirate of Sharjah, which would stimulate the national companies operating in this activity to benefit from the distinctive economic activity in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Also, Al Khamiri emphasised that SEDD focuses on overcoming the obstacles and challenges facing investors in the Emirate of Sharjah, which falls within its role and responsibilities to improve business environment. In addition, it pays attention to create a sustainable knowledge-based economy in Sharjah with high benefit that encourages private investment projects and increases the interest of individuals, especially citizens, by facilitating procedures and requirements in order to enable them to expand their activities.