SEDD Announces New Procedures For Workers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, announced a number of new precautionary and preventive measures for workers, to protect their health and safety.

The department issued a circular prohibiting the transfer of labour outside the emirate and restrict their movement within the cities of the emirate of Sharjah, while committing to applying precautionary measures, in addition to preventing the entry of non-resident workers into the emirate.

The SEDD warned of administrative penalties against violators.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, affirmed that the department’s decision to prevent the transfer of workers in economic establishments between Sharjah and other emirates is within the framework of precautionary and preventive measures aimed at preserving public health and in implementation of the directives issued by the competent authorities in the country.

Also, he pointed out that some activities such as cleaning, food and private security establishments had been excluded from the circular.

The number of workers being transported should be half the capacity that can be accommodated and highlighted the need to wear masks and keep a safe distance of two metres between workers getting on and off of the transport, he added.

In addition, he said that it is important for all companies to cooperate with the SEDD to implement the decision, in addition to taking measures to control the virus such as ensuring the highest levels of hygiene, taking the necessary preventive measures, and visiting the relevant authorities immediately if there is any doubt about a worker being infected.

