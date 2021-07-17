SEDD carries out 48,191 inspection campaigns during Q2 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) A total of 48,191 inspection campaigns were carried out on various economic establishments in Sharjah during the second quarter of 2021, achieving a growth of 288 percent compared to the second quarter of last year, according to Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD).

Salim Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said the department is working according to its plans to secure the emirate's markets through its control campaigns to ensure the safety of all economic practices during Eid Al Adha.

The campaigns included all food service establishments, retail sales stores, men's and women's salons, gold markets, in addition to all other economic establishments whose activities are associated with Eid season.

For his part, Ali Fadil, Head of Commercial Protection Section at SEDD, indicated that the Department dealt, during the past period, with many different cases of consumer complaints, each of which was duly addressed in cooperation with all concerned parties, to reach a solution that satisfies everyone and preserves their rights.

In addition, SEDD handled 2,636 complaints received during the second quarter of 2021, 2,363 of which were related to consumer protection, 154 service agent, and 119 commercial fraud.

Rashid Al Hosani, Deputy Head of Commercial Control Section, SEDD, stated that 5,379 licences were subjected to technical evaluation compared to the second quarter of last year with a growth of 144 percent, to ensure their compliance with the requirements and the areas specified for practicing some economic activities in the emirate.

Moreover, the data released by SEDD showed that the total number of scales that were calibrated reached 459, and the percentage of compatible and compliant scales was 94 percent of the total calibrated scales.