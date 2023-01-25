SEDD carries out 70 field visits to factories during 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) SHARJAH, 25th January, 2023 (WAM) – The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has conducted 70 field and promotional visits to industrial establishments in Sharjah with the aim of enhancing communication and cooperation with the industrial sector and the business community.

The visits were used to review the workflow in the factories, their production and export programs, and to discuss the most important needs and challenges facing the industrial sector.

The SEDD delegation also reviewed the mechanism of managing factories and the functioning of approved production lines, as well as discussed issues related to the reality of the industrial sector. The owners of factories and industrial facilities praised the visits of SEDD and their efforts to enhance cooperation and support local partners in the priority national industrial sectors, and to discuss ways to provide additional capabilities for projects in a way that supports its strategic plans and enhances the industrial sector in the emirate.

SEDD is taking a proactive approach in engaging with local industrial partners through regular field and promotional visits.

Maryam Nasir Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Industrial Affairs Department at SEDD, emphasised the importance of direct communication with industrial partners and the department's commitment to support and develop local industries.

Sheikh Saoud Mohammed Al Qassimi, Deputy Head of Industrial Investment Section, also highlighted SEDD's focus on enhancing the elements of success for factory and establishment owners in order to contribute to the sustainability and development of companies and factories. Through these frequent field visits, SEDD aims to enhance the strategic partnership with the private sector, address their needs and provide an ideal business environment in the emirate to attract more investments in the industrial sector.