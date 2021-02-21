SEDD closes two establishments for violating preventive measures

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) closed a lady's salon and one of the major sales outlets (hypermarkets) in the Emirate of Sharjah due to violating the implementation of the decisions related to preventive and precautionary measures of (Covid-19).

SEDD has intensified its role through the inspection tours and campaigns carried out by the supervision teams of the department, in cooperation with the various competent authorities in the Emirate of Sharjah to ensure the commitment of all establishments to the instructions issued by the department and precautionary measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SEDD has recorded a number of violations witnessed at the closed establishments, which showed violating the commitment of preventive measures and precautionary controls, such as exceeding the capacity of the facility specified and not adhering to the social distance.

SEDD stressed that it would not be ignored in violating any establishment that does not adhere to the procedures and controls issued by the concerned authorities in the emirate, highlighting the importance of full cooperation by the public to achieve the desired goals of the measures set to protect society during the current circumstances.