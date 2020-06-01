SEDD completes over 37,000 transactions in three months

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, has completed 37,444 transactions and issued 9,000 licences through service centres and digital services from March to May, 2020.

During the period 497 new licences were issued, 7,435 renewed and 1,068 amended. Similarly, 17,274 licences were completed through digital transactions using SEDD app and the website. 20,170 transactions were completed through the service centres.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, confirmed that these data indicate the continuity and stability of the economic business environment in Sharjah, adding that the economic incentives launched by the Executive Council in the emirate contributed greatly to stimulating the business sectors in Sharjah.

From his side, Fahad Al Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licensing Department at SEDD, affirmed that the continuous efforts and partnership between the Department and private companies contributed to the launch of mutual and shared projects and initiatives of added value to the Sharjah economy that will raise the level of efficiency and provide a prestigious service environment for the business community in accordance with the highest standards and practices adopted.