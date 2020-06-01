UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEDD Completes Over 37,000 Transactions In Three Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:15 PM

SEDD completes over 37,000 transactions in three months

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, has completed 37,444 transactions and issued 9,000 licences through service centres and digital services from March to May, 2020.

During the period 497 new licences were issued, 7,435 renewed and 1,068 amended. Similarly, 17,274 licences were completed through digital transactions using SEDD app and the website. 20,170 transactions were completed through the service centres.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, confirmed that these data indicate the continuity and stability of the economic business environment in Sharjah, adding that the economic incentives launched by the Executive Council in the emirate contributed greatly to stimulating the business sectors in Sharjah.

From his side, Fahad Al Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licensing Department at SEDD, affirmed that the continuous efforts and partnership between the Department and private companies contributed to the launch of mutual and shared projects and initiatives of added value to the Sharjah economy that will raise the level of efficiency and provide a prestigious service environment for the business community in accordance with the highest standards and practices adopted.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah March May 2020 From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah sets requirements for reopening res ..

18 minutes ago

June, 3 World Bicycle Day: a short history

23 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal accuses PM Khan of breaking down confi ..

25 minutes ago

Threat of most serious flour crisis in decades app ..

27 minutes ago

DIG Operations Suhail Sukhera tests positive for C ..

43 minutes ago

US B-1B Bombers Now Fly More Actively Near Russia' ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.