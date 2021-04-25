SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), emphasised the department's dedication to empowering women and female entrepreneurs, as part of its strategic plan, through fostering their creative contributions and supporting their efforts to take on leadership roles.

The statement came on the occasion of the SEDD's launch of the second edition of its 'Businesswomen in the Emirate of Sharjah' handbook, which underscores women's role and success stories in driving the emirate's sustainable development and SEDD's female empowerment efforts, in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support and qualify women, and offer them further opportunities to contribute to the UAE's progress.

Al Suwaidi explained that the department's launch of the e-commerce licence, Etimad, along with its partnerships with government and private entities, such as the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, are a testament to its commitment to encouraging women to pursue entrepreneurial careers and invest in the emirate, which shows in the SEDD's latest studies and reports that reveal a spike in commercial licence issuance, especially for women.

Noura Bin Sandal, Deputy Director of Planning and Economic Studies at SEDD, said that the department is implementing economic plans and conducting studies to support female entrepreneurs and provide a conducive climate for investment by streamlining procedures.