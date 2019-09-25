SEDD discusses adding services to Al Hamriyah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, held a meeting with Al Hamriyah Municipal Council to discuss the addition of a number of quality and developmental services to serve Al Hamriyah area in Sharjah, based on the common objective of developing the Emirate's economy.

The meeting is considered one of the most important periodic meetings held between the Department and other government departments to discuss opinions, and many service functions and mechanisms for optimal coordination between SEDD and the competent authorities on the needs of citizens of the Emirate in various cities and regions.

During the meeting, the two parties reviewed data and statistics on the economic activities in the Hamriyah region and discussed the developmental requirements of the citizens, which are at the heart of their needs and within the rules of the Department, to meet the needs of the business sector and promote economic growth in general.

The two sides discussed the procedures followed in registering licenses, as well as the structure of data in the Department that took place in the past years, and the work strategy followed, in addition to the latest technologies and solutions used in the Department.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that these meetings seek to develop an integrated vision to achieve economic development in all areas of the Emirate in order to meet the needs of business sectors and promote economic growth in Sharjah.

He stressed that SEDD is exerting great efforts to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness in Sharjah, which positively affects the emirate's GDP. Also, he pointed out that the Department is guided by the wise vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whom calls for the importance of developing the role of commercial and industrial sectors in achieving comprehensive sustainable development.

On the other hand, the delegation commended on the excellent and continuous cooperation with the Department for many years in this field. They stressed on the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination with SEDD to contribute to the development of the mutual work system to find outputs that serve all parties.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of having a mechanism for cooperation in the classification of data, in line with the standards of government service that the Federal and local government aspire to.