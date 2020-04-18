SEDD launches '20' digital services without ID

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, has launched a package of developed digital services that are available through its website and smart application around the clock to facilitate customers and support businesses in light of the exceptional circumstances in the country and the world.

The department launched 20 digital services developed without ID (without the need for a user name and password) to reduce customer visits to service delivery centres and maintain the principle of social distancing to preserve public safety and achieve the system of digital transformation adopted by the Government of Sharjah.

The services announced by the department included the services of Licence Renewal Trade Name Issuance, Trade Name Renewal, Changing Site, Licence Amendment, Renewal of Warehouse Licence outside Sharjah, Licence Initial Amendment, Licence Unfreezing, Promotional Campaign Permit, Advertisement Permit, food Truck Permit, Liquidation Permit, Sales and Discounts Permit, Booths Permit, Exhibitions Permit, Permit Amendment, Booking Technical Evaluation Appointment, Lease Contract Cancellation, Licence Statement Testimony and Not Obtaining Licence Statement.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the department will continue to implement the strategy of digital transformation and working with its partners to provide its services under the highest global practices.

Also, he urged customers in all their groups to take advantage of the digital services provided by the Department through its website and smart application.