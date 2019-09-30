SEDD launches Sharjah Industrial Investment Booklet in Hindi and Chinese

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, stressed on the importance of the industrial sector and its leading role in supporting the growth of the economy of Sharjah and the UAE during the launch of the Sharjah Industrial Investment Booklet.

The role of the industrial sector represents the locomotive of the economic sectors and is one of its pillars of production at a rate of 17 percent of the emirate's GDP. Therefore, Sharjah is characterised with an ideal investment environment in the industrial sector due to the facilities it offers to investors and the quality services it provides.

It also has one of the largest specialised areas of industry in the UAE, in addition to its strategic location and its ports overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Speaking about the booklet, Mariam Nasir Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Industrial Affairs Department at the SEDD, said that the Sharjah Industrial Investment Booklet provides a set of services and procedures adopted by the department.

She added that it is a tool for identifying and documenting services to ensure continuous improvement by reviewing the procedures and processes implemented while providing services to customers.

She also confirmed that the booklet was translated into several languages, including English, Hindi and Chinese, to reach various investors in the industrial sector and to introduce the industrial area to them.

Industrial licences belonging to Chinese owners reached 36, while the licences owned by Indians reached 876, thus indicating the prosperity and growth of this sector in Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi added that these publications are available on the official website of the department, to facilitate access to them and provide the necessary information to various investors in the emirate and abroad.