‘SEDD Majlis’ Discusses Partnerships Opportunities, Prospects

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 10:00 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) held a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs from different sectors within its initiative “SEDD Majlis” at the main branch.

This meeting aimed at strengthening relations with investors, achieving effective communication, enhancing partnership and integration with investors and owners of economic enterprises operating in the emirate, and discussing their proposals and development notes that contribute to enhancing the investment environment and supporting the business sector.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, praised such initiative in gathering number of elite investors to discuss ways of cooperation between the Department and representatives of companies from the private sectors to provide the best services and enlighten them with all laws and legislations issued related to their activities.

Also, the meeting aimed at receiving developmental feedback from the investors to develop the work of these companies in a way that enhances Sharjah's position on the economic map and the development of all sectors in the emirate to comply with the highest quality standards in accordance with the finest international practices thus to support the various economic sectors and their sustainability.

SEDD Chairman stressed that the Department aims to provide an ideal climate for investment and business continuity, which contributes to encouraging companies to develop their businesses, facilitating and attracting more investments and enhancing the competitive business environment.

He pointed out that SEDD will continue to develop its services in a way that enhances all economic sectors and will work with all local and Federal authorities and institutions to provide and develop more services in order to support them and overcome obstacles they are facing.

For their part, investors and company owners praised such meetings, stressing their keenness to continue their active role in driving the economic process in the emirate and supporting the government's efforts to activate the role of the private sector to be a strategic partner in achieving comprehensive development in the emirate. They also appreciated the support given by SEDD to private sector and its tireless concerns and efforts to enhance their role in contributing to the development of their diverse sectors.

