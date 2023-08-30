SEDD Organises 'Advantages Of E-commerce And E-marketing' Workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has organised the “Advantages of E-commerce and E-marketing” workshop, aimed at introducing the advantages of E commerce and how to develop a mechanism for effective E-marketing through social media programmes and websites and develop a plan to manage it optimally.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, illustrated that the department is keen on continuing to provide courses and workshops aimed at business owners and diversifying them in line with their projects and the changes taking place in the economic arena, in a way that contributes to the consolidation of the strategic vision of the emirate, which aims to advance innovation and achieve a positive impact.

He explained that this workshop also falls within SEDD’s plans to raise the level of awareness among the business sectors and to ensure that those concerned in all economic activities are informed of work developments, learn their opinions and address any obstacles they may face.

Al Suwaidi stated that SEDD has paid great attention to providing a suitable environment for the continuation of growth and prosperity in all sectors, including E-commerce and E-marketing, as it is one of the vital economic sectors, which witnessed significant growth in the past years, and which contribute to achieving government plans to diversify economic sectors.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of cooperating with concerned Federal and local government agencies, as well as with the private sector, pointing out that this cooperation is one of the main factors for growth in all fields for the business sectors and consumers.

Ahmed Said bin Saed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Affairs Department, said that organising such workshops comes within the Department’s concerns to communicate with all parties, to implement a series of advanced training workshops to contribute to enhancing the vital role of E-commerce and E-marketing and giving them motivation to move forward in developing their economic plans and businesses.

Moreover, he added that the department aims, by organising such workshops, to improve the capabilities and talents of workers in the E-commerce and E-marketing sector, and to educate them on how to manage their business as well as the factors that affect the success of their projects, in addition to the factors that contribute to the development of their projects. This is done to strengthen the entrepreneurship system and contribute to providing opportunities for innovation and growth. Furthermore, he indicated that SEDD aims to create an ideal climate for investment and business continuity, and to provide all means and capabilities to improve their sectors.