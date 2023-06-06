UrduPoint.com

SEDD Organises 'Towards Sustainable Industrial Future' Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industrial Future&#039; Forum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) Economic Development Department (SEDD) organised the “Towards Sustainable Industrial Future” Forum, which brought together a number of officials and investors in the industrial sector in Sharjah and UAE, to discuss the pioneering experience of SEDD in the industrial sector.

The forum also dealt with Sharjah-provided facilities and privileges in this sector, and exchanges of views on the challenges facing the industrial sector and ways to drive its growth.

At the beginning of the meeting, SEDD presented a detailed explanation of the industrial office licensing procedures in the emirate of Sharjah.

After that, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology gave a presentation of the Manufacturers Programme, while the Federal Tax Authority gave a presentation about the value-added tax procedures and the VAT registration mechanism.

Moreover, the Emirates Development Bank reviewed the financing solutions provided for the industrial sector.

The meeting also discussed the role of the private sector in supporting and developing the industrial sector.

Also, it highlighted their role in supporting the economic development in Sharjah, and how they help in enhancing the emirate's gross domestic product, especially in light of the diversity of industrial products, which were not limited to the oil derivatives industries, but extended to include the aviation, aluminum, building materials, food and pharmaceutical industries.

Commenting on that, Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, affirmed that the Department is always keen to strengthen Sharjah's position as a regional and global centre for industry. Also, the Department works intensively to achieve a competitive, innovative and national knowledge-based economy, due to the the importance of the industrial sector in supporting the policy of diversifying the economy and keeping pace with the changes taking place thus to aware investors about them.

He explained that the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the continuous pursuit of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, contributed to strengthening the role of the industrial sector in the GDP.

Al Suwaidi clarified that these decisions contributed to attracting investors to the emirate and strengthening Sharjah’s regional leadership and local as well as global position.

