SEDD organises 33 virtual meetings with local and federal authorities in 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2021) Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) organised more than 33 virtual meetings with local and Federal authorities in government and private sectors in 2021, in addition to regional bodies and authorities from outside the country, implementing the benchmarking plan that aims to exchange experiences and knowledge to improve performance indicators.

Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SEDD, stressed that the meetings play a major role in strengthening various cooperation relations and accelerating development processes.

The development of Sharjah's economy is one of the SEDD's main tasks for the Department yearns for a diversified competitive economy built on knowledge and innovation.

Commenting on that, Hanadi Al Muhairi, Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Department at SEDD, indicated that the percentage of employees' satisfaction with the benchmarking reached 95 percent which shows the SEDD’s sustainable efforts to motivate its employees and encourage them to improve performance and excellence.