SEDD organises workshop for UoS engineering students

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) and Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship (RUWAD) organised a workshop under the title “Entrepreneurship, Industrial project, Transforming Ideas into Industrial Projects” at the University of Sharjah (UoS) for the students of the College of Engineering.

The workshop, discussed the most important steps for students' success in implementing industrial projects, and the areas of support provided by Sharjah Government to the economic sector and motivating young people to join the field of entrepreneurship.

The workshop presented by Rashid Jihad Sawaqed, Project Development consultant at RUWAD, included introducing students to successful industrial projects and entrepreneurship, especially in the field of engineering.

Additionally, it involved the advantages and facilities that entrepreneurs get from SEDD and Ruwad Foundation, as well as training programmes, professional diploma programmes, consulting services, in addition to financing services.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed that the Department in keen on to empowering university students by providing them with knowledge and experience and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between them, in a way that enhances the status of Sharjah, which is a gateway to many emerging markets and a valuable opportunity for the development of many entrepreneurs.

He also indicated that the Department is interested in preparing and implementing economic plans for the emirate, conducting studies, developing investment systems that support entrepreneurs, and providing an appropriate climate for investment.

This is done by simplifying and facilitating procedures for investors, providing them with developments and requirements of entrepreneurship in a competitive work environment, and enhancing their skills and capabilities in the field of entrepreneurship.

Al Suwaidi illustrated that SEDD will carry out its strategies derived from the vision of the wise leadership, represented in providing support, guidance and follow-up to students and project owners in the emirate, and providing them with new and innovative solutions, in a way that helps them thrive in the economic and commercial market, and in a way that achieves a return added to the GDP of the economy of Sharjah in particular and UAE in general.

Furthermore, Mariam Nasir Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Industrial Affairs Department at SEDD, said that the workshop falls within the Department's programmes and plans to qualify, train and educate university students, so that they will be able to properly establish their projects, continue developing them, and ensure their sustainability.

“This can be attained through the use and adoption of the best means to market the project, which guarantees the success of the entrepreneurs, their ability to meet the requirements of the labour market, keeping abreast of the changes in the business and investment sector, and facing all urgent circumstances and challenges facing economies and markets, of all types and causes, in order to enhance the environment business in Sharjah,” she added.