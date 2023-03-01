UrduPoint.com

SEDD Organises Workshop For UoS Engineering Students

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

SEDD organises workshop for UoS engineering students

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) and Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship (RUWAD) organised a workshop under the title “Entrepreneurship, Industrial project, Transforming Ideas into Industrial Projects” at the University of Sharjah (UoS) for the students of the College of Engineering.

The workshop, discussed the most important steps for students' success in implementing industrial projects, and the areas of support provided by Sharjah Government to the economic sector and motivating young people to join the field of entrepreneurship.

The workshop presented by Rashid Jihad Sawaqed, Project Development consultant at RUWAD, included introducing students to successful industrial projects and entrepreneurship, especially in the field of engineering.

Additionally, it involved the advantages and facilities that entrepreneurs get from SEDD and Ruwad Foundation, as well as training programmes, professional diploma programmes, consulting services, in addition to financing services.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed that the Department in keen on to empowering university students by providing them with knowledge and experience and strengthening the bonds of cooperation between them, in a way that enhances the status of Sharjah, which is a gateway to many emerging markets and a valuable opportunity for the development of many entrepreneurs.

He also indicated that the Department is interested in preparing and implementing economic plans for the emirate, conducting studies, developing investment systems that support entrepreneurs, and providing an appropriate climate for investment.

This is done by simplifying and facilitating procedures for investors, providing them with developments and requirements of entrepreneurship in a competitive work environment, and enhancing their skills and capabilities in the field of entrepreneurship.

Al Suwaidi illustrated that SEDD will carry out its strategies derived from the vision of the wise leadership, represented in providing support, guidance and follow-up to students and project owners in the emirate, and providing them with new and innovative solutions, in a way that helps them thrive in the economic and commercial market, and in a way that achieves a return added to the GDP of the economy of Sharjah in particular and UAE in general.

Furthermore, Mariam Nasir Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Industrial Affairs Department at SEDD, said that the workshop falls within the Department's programmes and plans to qualify, train and educate university students, so that they will be able to properly establish their projects, continue developing them, and ensure their sustainability.

“This can be attained through the use and adoption of the best means to market the project, which guarantees the success of the entrepreneurs, their ability to meet the requirements of the labour market, keeping abreast of the changes in the business and investment sector, and facing all urgent circumstances and challenges facing economies and markets, of all types and causes, in order to enhance the environment business in Sharjah,” she added.

Related Topics

Business Jihad UAE Sharjah Young Rashid Nasir Market All From Government Best Labour

Recent Stories

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest ..

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest Arab space mission in history ..

3 minutes ago
 MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

33 minutes ago
 Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-fri ..

Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-friendly energy transition

33 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM ses ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM session in Morocco

33 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities o ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities of National Reading Month 2023

48 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.