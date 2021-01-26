SEDD permits ‘Cosmetic’ activity for ‘Eitimad’ licence

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has allowed cosmetic and beauty activity within the "Eitimad" licence as it falls within the SEDD’s concerns to implement the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This action will help the youth to join markets, practice economic work, and support their business, initiatives and ideas to run their businesses successfully and sustainably.

Speaking about that Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the department pays great attention to such sectors to carry out the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, whose called for the inevitability of helping young citizens to emerge into the markets and practice economic activities. This will support such a category to bring out their creative ideas as well as will improve the economic sector in Sharjah.

He said that "Eitimad" looks into regulating the practice of commercial work in houses. The licence helps in activating the participation of citizens in the activities of the economic sector and supporting their ideas and initiatives to invest in private projects. The licence will likely contribute to opening new fields and roles for the citizens, urging them to innovate and develop skills, guaranteeing the intellectual and economic rights of project owners, and providing support to raise the commercial and promotional level of activity.

Additionally, Al Suwaidi emphasised that the department provides services and incentives to support the empowerment of women in the economy.

Also, it contributes to enhancing the role of women and the implications of its work outputs on the emirate's GDP. In addition, he pointed out that SEDD placed women's empowerment within its strategic objectives and various plans by contributing to highlighting women's participation in the labour market, whereas the launch of the new package of "Eitimad" licence activities falls in this context.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi illustrated that "Eitimad" comes within SEDD’s efforts to enhance the business environment in the emirate to create sustainable diversification for Sharjah’s economy based on activities with high benefit. Also, it aims at encouraging private investment projects and increasing the interest of individuals, especially citizens, by facilitating procedures and requirements to enable them to transform their ideas, innovations and inventions into a successful business.

Ahmed bin Saed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Affairs Department at SEDD, stated that the cosmetic activity was permitted to enhance the contribution of service activities at the level of the emirate. The licencing of this activity by the department was done in coordination with Sharjah City Municipality to obtain the approval of the Health Control Department.

He added that this activity will be subject to several conditions and controls that would contribute to organising the granting of a licence, including obtaining a training certificate in the field of cosmetology and obtaining a professional health card from the Public Health Clinic Department in Sharjah City Municipality.