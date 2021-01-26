UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEDD Permits ‘Cosmetic’ Activity For ‘Eitimad’ Licence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

SEDD permits ‘Cosmetic’ activity for ‘Eitimad’ licence

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has allowed cosmetic and beauty activity within the "Eitimad" licence as it falls within the SEDD’s concerns to implement the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This action will help the youth to join markets, practice economic work, and support their business, initiatives and ideas to run their businesses successfully and sustainably.

Speaking about that Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stated that the department pays great attention to such sectors to carry out the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, whose called for the inevitability of helping young citizens to emerge into the markets and practice economic activities. This will support such a category to bring out their creative ideas as well as will improve the economic sector in Sharjah.

He said that "Eitimad" looks into regulating the practice of commercial work in houses. The licence helps in activating the participation of citizens in the activities of the economic sector and supporting their ideas and initiatives to invest in private projects. The licence will likely contribute to opening new fields and roles for the citizens, urging them to innovate and develop skills, guaranteeing the intellectual and economic rights of project owners, and providing support to raise the commercial and promotional level of activity.

Additionally, Al Suwaidi emphasised that the department provides services and incentives to support the empowerment of women in the economy.

Also, it contributes to enhancing the role of women and the implications of its work outputs on the emirate's GDP. In addition, he pointed out that SEDD placed women's empowerment within its strategic objectives and various plans by contributing to highlighting women's participation in the labour market, whereas the launch of the new package of "Eitimad" licence activities falls in this context.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi illustrated that "Eitimad" comes within SEDD’s efforts to enhance the business environment in the emirate to create sustainable diversification for Sharjah’s economy based on activities with high benefit. Also, it aims at encouraging private investment projects and increasing the interest of individuals, especially citizens, by facilitating procedures and requirements to enable them to transform their ideas, innovations and inventions into a successful business.

Ahmed bin Saed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Affairs Department at SEDD, stated that the cosmetic activity was permitted to enhance the contribution of service activities at the level of the emirate. The licencing of this activity by the department was done in coordination with Sharjah City Municipality to obtain the approval of the Health Control Department.

He added that this activity will be subject to several conditions and controls that would contribute to organising the granting of a licence, including obtaining a training certificate in the field of cosmetology and obtaining a professional health card from the Public Health Clinic Department in Sharjah City Municipality.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah Young Women Market From Labour

Recent Stories

VC vows to steer Sindh University out of financial ..

3 seconds ago

Lahore High Court stays administration from furthe ..

5 seconds ago

Italy's Church Urges Politicians to Favor People's ..

6 seconds ago

Cabinet approves commission of inquiry on Broadshe ..

7 seconds ago

Delhi clashes between farmers and police overshado ..

10 seconds ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory detects rare sequ ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.