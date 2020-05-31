UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEDD Releases Annual Report 2019

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:15 PM

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, has released the ninth edition of its Annual Report for the year 2019, highlighting its efforts in adopting and reflecting the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to achieve sustainable economic development in Sharjah.

This issue comes to highlight the international policies and procedures that SEDD adopts in managing the economic growth processes in the emirate and stating the level of distinguished institutional performance that it achieved according to the system of strategic and economic plans adopted according to national and international standards.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed on the importance of the efforts placed by SEDD based on its responsibility in setting and implementing specific economic measures, policies and initiatives that aim to promote the process of economic growth and prosperity and keep pace with global economic developments as well as enhance the development process of the emirate in a way that translates the vision of its wise leadership aimed at achieving economic diversification and enhancing the role of non-oil sectors and developing an attractive business environment for investment in Sharjah.

For her part, Shamma Al Nuaimi, Deputy Head of Economic Planning Section, and Annual Report Project Manager added, that the report includes seven main topics dealing with investment, empowerment, promotion, protection of investor, customers and markets, local and global economic development, growth of economic, legal, industrial, technological, organisational, and societal sectors, and department's achievements.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah 2019 Market Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

1 hour ago

RAKEZ introduces holding company set-up to back in ..

2 hours ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

3 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.