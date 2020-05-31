SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, has released the ninth edition of its Annual Report for the year 2019, highlighting its efforts in adopting and reflecting the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to achieve sustainable economic development in Sharjah.

This issue comes to highlight the international policies and procedures that SEDD adopts in managing the economic growth processes in the emirate and stating the level of distinguished institutional performance that it achieved according to the system of strategic and economic plans adopted according to national and international standards.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, stressed on the importance of the efforts placed by SEDD based on its responsibility in setting and implementing specific economic measures, policies and initiatives that aim to promote the process of economic growth and prosperity and keep pace with global economic developments as well as enhance the development process of the emirate in a way that translates the vision of its wise leadership aimed at achieving economic diversification and enhancing the role of non-oil sectors and developing an attractive business environment for investment in Sharjah.

For her part, Shamma Al Nuaimi, Deputy Head of Economic Planning Section, and Annual Report Project Manager added, that the report includes seven main topics dealing with investment, empowerment, promotion, protection of investor, customers and markets, local and global economic development, growth of economic, legal, industrial, technological, organisational, and societal sectors, and department's achievements.