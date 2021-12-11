SEDD, Shams discuss ways of enhancing cooperation and coordination

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), discussed cooperation and enhancing coordination between the two parties for the benefit of the investor.

Earlier, Al Suwaidi and several directors and advisors received Dr. Al Midfa and his delegation at the SEDD headquarters.

The SEDD Chairman welcomed the delegation and expressed his gratitude at the visit and its role in strengthening relations and accelerating development. He added that developing Sharjah’s economy is one of the department's main tasks to achieve its vision for a diversified, competitive and innovative knowledge-based economy based on a strategic plan for designing and leading comprehensive economic development in the emirate.

The two sides also discussed many common issues in the public interest and exchanged ideas on some procedures followed. SEDD explained the structure and work strategy followed in common areas and the latest technologies and solutions it used. Likewise, the two parties discussed mechanisms and ways to enhance cooperation to serve all sectors in Sharjah.

The SEDD Chairman stressed that such visits and meetings are important to enhance cooperation and exchange the vision between various government agencies in the emirate. The two parties discussed the attractive investment climate in the country and in Sharjah and the incentives and benefits provided.

The delegation expressed its gratitude and thanks to SEDD for their hospitality. They affirmed their keenness to enhance cooperation and coordination with SEDD to contribute to the development of mutual work system to find outputs that serve all parties and improve the levels of service provided to investors. This contributes to the country's orientation towards establishing a solid economy characterised by knowledge and sustainability, supports attracting foreign investments in all sectors, and enhances the country's competitiveness at the global level.

Later, the two parties stressed the importance of enhancing future cooperation in line with the government service standards that the local and Federal governments aspire to. Also, they pointed to the importance of holding such meetings in the future due to their role in accelerating development processes and enhancing the investment movement in Sharjah.