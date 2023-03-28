SEDD, Sharjah Civil Defence replace 5544 Gas Cylinders

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 28th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has announced that it replaced 5,544 gas cylinders in the last three years as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of all economic practices and combat negative phenomena and violations of laws that could harm the public, the environment, and public health in the markets of the emirate.

The SEDD's periodic inspection campaigns are implemented on all economic establishments operating in the emirate by a qualified team of Commercial Officers and in cooperation with the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority. The campaigns cover various cities and regions of Sharjah to ensure that economic practices are conducted in accordance with the highest international standards and practices.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, noted that the specialised teams in the Department are continuously working to provide an ideal economic environment with a high culture of awareness and impartiality in the buying and selling procedures in all economic sectors. These efforts aim to enhance the economic and commercial position of Sharjah and ensure the safety of all economic practices in the emirate's markets.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, the Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, highlighted the Authority's cooperation with SEDD to remove expired gas cylinders from the markets as they pose a risk to everyone who uses them. Inspection teams carry out periodic and unannounced inspection campaigns on facilities and vehicles transporting LPG cylinders to ensure compliance with safety and prevention requirements in various regions of Sharjah. Legal measures and violations have been taken against establishments that do not comply with the requirements of prevention and safety.