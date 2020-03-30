SEDD shuts down pharmacies in Sharjah for price hikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, has shut down a number of pharmacies across the emirate for raising the price of goods, violating measures undertaken under adopted consumer laws.

According to SEDD's Commercial Control and Protection Department, the pharmacies were given violation notices are placed on warning, after the department had received complaints about price hikes on face masks, sanitisers, and gloves, In a statement, the department noted that it was able to crack down on many pharmacies during its intensive inspection campaign in Sharjah, which covered around 28 pharmacies.

Following the inspection campaign eight pharmacies were shut down, four were given violation notices and nine were given warnings.

The move is part of the deparment's keenness to prevent consumer exploitation and malpractice in the emirate.

The SEDD called on the public to inform the department about any violation they come across through the call centre, 80080000, or its social media channel, Sharjaheconomic, or by visiting the Sharjah consumer protection website.