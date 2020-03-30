UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEDD Shuts Down Pharmacies In Sharjah For Price Hikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

SEDD shuts down pharmacies in Sharjah for price hikes

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, has shut down a number of pharmacies across the emirate for raising the price of goods, violating measures undertaken under adopted consumer laws.

According to SEDD's Commercial Control and Protection Department, the pharmacies were given violation notices are placed on warning, after the department had received complaints about price hikes on face masks, sanitisers, and gloves, In a statement, the department noted that it was able to crack down on many pharmacies during its intensive inspection campaign in Sharjah, which covered around 28 pharmacies.

Following the inspection campaign eight pharmacies were shut down, four were given violation notices and nine were given warnings.

The move is part of the deparment's keenness to prevent consumer exploitation and malpractice in the emirate.

The SEDD called on the public to inform the department about any violation they come across through the call centre, 80080000, or its social media channel, Sharjaheconomic, or by visiting the Sharjah consumer protection website.

Related Topics

Social Media Sharjah Price

Recent Stories

Dr. Yasmin Rashid says test of every citizen for C ..

7 minutes ago

PTI leaders condemn baton-charge at residents for ..

6 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) dem ..

1 minute ago

1600 people of Bahawalpur division quarantined: Co ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh Government seeks data of tax payers to filt ..

1 minute ago

Moscow under lockdown as global virus cases top 70 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.