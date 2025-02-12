SEDD, TBHF collaborate to enhance social responsibility

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has partnered with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) to enhance social responsibility through their joint support of the Big Heart Educational Centre project.

This initiative aims to empower underprivileged children and young adults, providing them with vital educational and life skills.

SEDD's involvement reflects its commitment to community partnership and sustainable development in Sharjah. The department seeks to create a leading model for social responsibility, focusing on addressing illiteracy among children from families who couldn't access proper education due to difficult circumstances.

Abdelaziz Omar Al Midfa, Director of Government Communication at SEDD, emphasised that this initiative highlights the UAE's culture of solidarity, especially in education, which is essential for societal growth. He noted that it aligns with the UAE's sustainable development goals and its vision for a knowledge-based economy.

The Big Heart Educational Center serves over 200 students from diverse nationalities, providing education and rehabilitation programs for youth and children who have missed educational opportunities. The Center helps develop their skills and prepares them for the labor market, aiming to improve their futures and support their integration into society.