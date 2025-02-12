SEDD, TBHF Collaborate To Enhance Social Responsibility
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 10:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has partnered with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) to enhance social responsibility through their joint support of the Big Heart Educational Centre project.
This initiative aims to empower underprivileged children and young adults, providing them with vital educational and life skills.
SEDD's involvement reflects its commitment to community partnership and sustainable development in Sharjah. The department seeks to create a leading model for social responsibility, focusing on addressing illiteracy among children from families who couldn't access proper education due to difficult circumstances.
Abdelaziz Omar Al Midfa, Director of Government Communication at SEDD, emphasised that this initiative highlights the UAE's culture of solidarity, especially in education, which is essential for societal growth. He noted that it aligns with the UAE's sustainable development goals and its vision for a knowledge-based economy.
The Big Heart Educational Center serves over 200 students from diverse nationalities, providing education and rehabilitation programs for youth and children who have missed educational opportunities. The Center helps develop their skills and prepares them for the labor market, aiming to improve their futures and support their integration into society.
Recent Stories
Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sovereign data centres to revolutio ..
BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX Talks
Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative force for fostering creative inn ..
DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in using AI to reshape future of ene ..
SEDD, TBHF collaborate to enhance social responsibility
Arab League, GCC: Trump’s proposal on Gaza rejected by Palestinians, Arab stat ..
Google CEO highlights AI role, quantum breakthroughs in shaping future
Saif bin Zayed meets with Norwegian Minister of Justice on sidelines of WGS 2025
UAE, Rwanda step up cooperation to advance government innovation
Sharjah Free Zones boost investment with Chinese businesses
President of Colombia warns against excessive use of artificial intelligence
Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister discusses bilateral relations
More Stories From Middle East
-
Oracle CTO: National data must be unified in sovereign data centres to revolutionise government work25 seconds ago
-
BlackSky announced as supporting sponsor for IDEX Talks41 seconds ago
-
Sharjah Design Centre emerges as transformative force for fostering creative innovation, sustainable ..48 seconds ago
-
DEWA highlights Dubai’s global leadership in using AI to reshape future of energy1 minute ago
-
SEDD, TBHF collaborate to enhance social responsibility2 minutes ago
-
Arab League, GCC: Trump’s proposal on Gaza rejected by Palestinians, Arab states, international co ..16 minutes ago
-
Google CEO highlights AI role, quantum breakthroughs in shaping future16 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets with Norwegian Minister of Justice on sidelines of WGS 202517 minutes ago
-
UAE, Rwanda step up cooperation to advance government innovation17 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Free Zones boost investment with Chinese businesses17 minutes ago
-
President of Colombia warns against excessive use of artificial intelligence31 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister discusses bilateral relations31 minutes ago