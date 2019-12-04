UrduPoint.com
SEDD, US Consulate-General Discuss Intellectual Property Rights

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, received a delegation from the US Consulate-General to discuss the enhancement in cooperation and coordination between the two parties for the benefit of investors.

The delegation from the US Consulate included Peter Mehravari, US Intellectual Property Attaché for the middle East and North Africa, and Dillon Clancy, Economic Officer at the US Consulate. Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, as well as several officials who were also present at the meeting.

After welcoming the delegation, Al Suwaidi that the SEDD works to provide all the services needed to facilitate things for customers and investors, combat commercial fraud and infringement of trademarks and commercial agencies, and provide administrative, commercial and legal advice.

During the meeting, the SEDD reviewed the efforts of the department in developing policies and laws related to monitoring the emirate's markets and combating any negative practices that violate the law and affect the rights of trademark owners.

He explained that the department has long taken on the issue of protecting Intellectual Property rights seriously by addressing all packages of counterfeit goods and products, and others that would harm public health and the safety of the local community, or detract from the rights of producers and trademark owners.

He also stressed that the adopted systems help create an attractive environment for investments in light of the emirate's infrastructure, facilities, and services because of the cooperation of economic entities in Sharjah to provide support to businessmen and investors.

The delegation thanked the SEDD for the reception and stressed their keenness to enhance cooperation and coordination with the department in a way that contributes to the development of a working system that serves all parties.

