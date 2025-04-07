SEE Holding Unveils Sustainable City 2.0 At AIM Congress 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi today saw the launch of Sustainable City 2.0 (TSC 2.0), the next-generation city that is AI-driven, net-zero, and human-centric, by SEE Holding.
In this AI-driven city, waste becomes a resource—repurposed, recycled, or converted into energy to avoid landfill and fuel a resilient circular economy. A cooler microclimate is sustained through passive and active design, evaporative cooling, and micro wind turbines. Mobility is fully electric and autonomous, featuring shared e-cars and e-bikes, self-driving shuttles, and every home equipped to support seamless, contactless delivery through last-mile delivery robots and drone pads.
Yet this is more than just a smart city—it’s a city built for people. Neighborhoods are pedestrian-friendly and immersed in nature, while wellness infrastructure includes motion-activated running tracks, solar-heated pools, and energy-efficient gyms. Learning is immersive and future-focused, with next-generation classrooms and future labs that bring ideas to life.
Healthcare is proactive, supported by digital monitoring systems that track well-being and enable early intervention. Every element is designed to offer residents more time, stronger connections, and a better quality of life in a forward-thinking, sustainable community.
“This is not a vision of the distant future. It is a model we are building today, driven by AI, achieving Net Zero, and designed around people,” stated Faris Saeed, Chairman and CEO of SEE Holding. “Building on years of experience and success with pioneering sustainable communities, we are now introducing a revolutionary urban model that is designed not just for today—but for generations to come. The Sustainable City 2.0 is the culmination of everything we’ve learned, enhanced by the power of intelligent systems and built around a clear purpose: to ensure people remain at the centre of progress in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven world."
Recent Stories
Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of exceptional relations: IBPC D ..
SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Congress 2025
UAE, India: Firm vision for strengthening strategic partnerships
Kersten Group constructs production facility in RAKEZ
Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of exceptional relations: IBPC Dubai1 minute ago
-
SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Congress 20252 minutes ago
-
UAE, India: Firm vision for strengthening strategic partnerships16 minutes ago
-
Kersten Group constructs production facility in RAKEZ16 minutes ago
-
Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister31 minutes ago
-
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial sector1 hour ago
-
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December1 hour ago
-
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi2 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden2 hours ago
-
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow2 hours ago