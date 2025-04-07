SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi today saw the launch of Sustainable City 2.0 (TSC 2.0), the next-generation city that is AI-driven, net-zero, and human-centric, by SEE Holding.

In this AI-driven city, waste becomes a resource—repurposed, recycled, or converted into energy to avoid landfill and fuel a resilient circular economy. A cooler microclimate is sustained through passive and active design, evaporative cooling, and micro wind turbines. Mobility is fully electric and autonomous, featuring shared e-cars and e-bikes, self-driving shuttles, and every home equipped to support seamless, contactless delivery through last-mile delivery robots and drone pads.

Yet this is more than just a smart city—it’s a city built for people. Neighborhoods are pedestrian-friendly and immersed in nature, while wellness infrastructure includes motion-activated running tracks, solar-heated pools, and energy-efficient gyms. Learning is immersive and future-focused, with next-generation classrooms and future labs that bring ideas to life.

Healthcare is proactive, supported by digital monitoring systems that track well-being and enable early intervention. Every element is designed to offer residents more time, stronger connections, and a better quality of life in a forward-thinking, sustainable community.

“This is not a vision of the distant future. It is a model we are building today, driven by AI, achieving Net Zero, and designed around people,” stated Faris Saeed, Chairman and CEO of SEE Holding. “Building on years of experience and success with pioneering sustainable communities, we are now introducing a revolutionary urban model that is designed not just for today—but for generations to come. The Sustainable City 2.0 is the culmination of everything we’ve learned, enhanced by the power of intelligent systems and built around a clear purpose: to ensure people remain at the centre of progress in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven world."