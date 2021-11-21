SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) A transformational experience awaits attendees at the 5th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), which kickstart on Monday until 23rd November at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Look forward to 10 inspiring sessions led by some of the most sought-after Names in productivity, personal growth and physical performance, courtesy of Mindvalley.

Mindvalley, the world’s largest personal growth platform with over 60 million subscribers, will be hosting interactive, workshop-style sessions on their exclusive stage at SEF 2021, dedicated to distilling and spreading a radical new approach to entrepreneurship.

By partnering with Mindvalley for this exciting aspect of SEF 2021’s agenda, festival organiser Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), is laying the foundations for imagining the Entrepreneur of the future – a new breed of thinkers, doers and change makers who will action change in the new world.

Announcing the partnership with Mindvalley, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said, "The disruptions caused by the pandemic have accelerated the need for a new generation of holistic entrepreneurs who will foster innovation and ensure future sustainability through their impactful ideas and businesses that will add exponential value to societies worldwide. The entrepreneur of tomorrow is one who can marshal resources with speed, agility and resilience to empower and build a better future to benefit everyone."

She added, "Through our partnership with Mindvalley, SEF 2021 will lead young and aspirational founders on this new and exciting age of entrepreneurship to ensure that transformative ideas and the dynamic process of vision and creation are embedded in the DNA of every ‘future entrepreneur’ here in Sharjah, and around the region."

Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, said, "I’m so excited that this year the Mindvalley stage at SEF is focused on the ever-growing importance of Holistic entrepreneurship! We need to start shifting the mindset of entrepreneurs from working solely on the business to working on something that fulfills a purposeful life experience as well.

Making them grow personally and create impact that leaves a legacy behind."

In line with Sheraa’s vision to drive meaningful impact in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, six Mindvalley speakers will enable SEF’s community of change makers to tap into their creative and competitive spirits, build abundance, and foster resilience through exciting new outlooks on holistic entrepreneurship.

Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, bestselling author, celebrity speaker, and educational activist, will harness participants’ potential to grow, create, and solve challenges through two powerful sessions, ‘Identity Shape-Shifting’ and ‘Level-Up’.

Ronan Oliveira – the body expert at Mindvalley, will offer a winning strategy to integrate mind, body and soul through three sessions titled, ‘Introduction to Holistic Entrepreneurship’, ‘The Peaceful Warrior Morning Routine’, and ‘The Biology of High-Performance’.

Serial entrepreneur and abundance coach, Regan Hillyer, will deliver a session on ‘Abundance Reprogramming’, while confidence coach Jimmy Naraine will help entrepreneurs ‘Communicate with Charisma, Confidence, and Authenticity’.

TEDx speaker Lu Xanne Boon will take to the SEF 2021 stage to deliver insights into ‘The X Factor: breaking Fear’ and Eni Selfo, Head of Community at Mindvalley, will offer a refreshing perspective on how to ‘Build Your Relationship Capital by Harnessing the Power of Community’.

For the first time in SEF’s history, the in-person will be free-to-attend for all visitors. The event will be held in partnership with the ICT Fund - an initiative of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government of the UAE, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Alef Group, and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.