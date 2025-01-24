SEF 2025 To Host Over 12,000 Attendees
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) As the largest event of its kind in the region, this year’s Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) is poised to empower and upskill an expected 12,000 attendees with over 250 activities including 45 specially designed workshops and masterclasses tailored to address various aspects of the entrepreneurial journey, including business development, finance, mental health, and global expansion.
Expanding its scope through its 10 specialised zones and 5 captivating stages, SEF 2025 will also focus on personal well-being and responsible business practices through the Sustainability & Wellness Zone, powered by Emaar. This zone will host over 50 regional and global experts on the engaging Balance Stage.
Hosted by Caroline-Lucie Ulbrich and Melissa Yacoub, this session addresses the stark reality that around 90% of startups fail. The experts will guide first-time founders through strategies to embrace setbacks, foster innovation, and build resilient teams.
Aqsa Khalifa and Alistair Aranha’s workshop offers recent graduates strategies for job hunting, personal branding, and networking, empowering them to craft a roadmap for personal growth and career success.
Hosted by Andersen (UAE), this workshop will cover business and tax strategies tailored to the UAE market, crucial for entrepreneurs navigating the region's competitive ecosystem.
Dr. Adel Karrani’s workshop focuses on actionable strategies to mitigate stress, foster resilience, and create supportive work environments, highlighting the importance of mental health in today’s business landscape.
Led by Mohammed Saeed Almazrouie, this introductory workshop provides foundational knowledge of robotics, covering robot design, control systems, and programming through hands-on activities.
SEF 2025’s Sustainability & Wellness Zone adopts a holistic approach to entrepreneurial well-being, addressing the founder’s mind, body, and soul through various sessions and masterclasses.
The workshops at SEF 2025 are crafted to inspire and equip attendees to tackle real-world challenges, fostering a future-ready generation of entrepreneurs capable of driving impactful innovation.
Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, emphasised the festival's commitment to nurturing leadership and innovation, while Ahmad Al Matrooshi from Emaar highlighted the focus on promoting well-being and sustainable growth.
The festival will feature a variety of inspired sessions, including Q&As with wellness experts, panels on sustainable living, and immersive exhibitions showcasing eco-friendly solutions.
The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 returns for its 8th edition under the theme “Where We Belong,” taking place from 1-2 February, at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, hosting over 300 global speakers from 45 nations.
