SEF 2025 Unveils 3 New Zones To Support Entrepreneurial Excellence
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2025 | 09:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) has introduced three new zones to enhance its reputation as a hub for global innovators.
The Made in Sharjah Zone, powered by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Bank of Sharjah, and Sharjah business Women's Council (SWBC), highlights local entrepreneurial talent and success stories, offering a platform for networking and inspiration.
SEF 2025 also features the SEF Academy, offering free workshops and masterclasses for skill development, and the SEF Vault, powered by Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), which includes an exclusive lounge and a leadership suite for VIPs and speakers.
The Made in Sharjah Zone showcases over 50 startups and speakers, including Chef Meera, founder of Heeb, gaming entrepreneur Hamad Al Shamsi, and YouTuber Mohammed Al Kaabi. It also includes workshops, interactive installations, and retail pods celebrating Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The SEF academy focuses on hands-on learning, hosting workshops and masterclasses for emerging and seasoned entrepreneurs, while the SEF Vault provides a networking space for influential guests.
Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SWBC, said, “The Made in Sharjah Zone celebrates the achievements of Sharjah’s entrepreneurs, particularly women, fostering a thriving ecosystem for creativity and collaboration.”
Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said the festival’s new zones aim to strengthen Sharjah’s entrepreneurial landscape by fostering meaningful interactions and driving growth.
Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Emarat, emphasised their commitment to nurturing talent and creating a space for visionary minds to collaborate. Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, affirmed their support for initiatives promoting innovation and sustainable development.
Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), SEF 2025 will be held on 1-2 February, 2025, at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park under the theme ‘Where We Belong’. The event will address the diverse needs of entrepreneurs, combining personal well-being and professional excellence.
