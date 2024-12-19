SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) is gearing up to make an impressive return, hosting over 300 of the world’s most notable industry leaders and innovators and more than 150 outstanding startups, promising an exhilarating lineup of over 60 activities including workshops, masterclasses, interactive sessions, live classes, and artist showcases — all aimed at platforming innovative ideas, diverse perspectives, and game-changing strategies.

These diverse and inspiring activities will encompass impactful storytelling, hands-on learning, and unmatched opportunities to network and connect with the thought leaders who are shaping the local, regional, and global entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), SEF 2025 will be its most dynamic and expansive edition, welcoming the global entrepreneurial ecosystem to Sharjah from 1st to 2nd February 2025, under the theme “Where We Belong.”

Commenting on the festival’s transformation, Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said, “SEF 2025 is about creating a home for dreamers and doers - a place where ideas spark into reality and entrepreneurs find the support they need to shape the future. This year’s expansion reflects our belief that the entrepreneurial spirit thrives in a space that celebrates diversity, fosters collaboration, and champions bold ideas. Sharjah has long embraced innovation as a tool for progress, and through this festival, we’re bringing together minds and talents from around the world to redefine what’s possible.”

Specially curated zones to help you find your entrepreneurial tribe

Within 10 specially curated zones including the “Impact Zone”, “Creative Zone”, “Startup Town”, and 5 impressive stages, SEF 2025 is growing in scale and influence, reinforcing itself as the largest entrepreneurial gathering in the region.

The number of speakers has also doubled compared to previous editions, reflecting Sheraa’s ongoing commitment to delivering diverse and impactful insights from leading voices in entrepreneurship, technology, creativity, sustainability, and social innovation. This next edition of SEF will also see the introduction of several new zones, including “Made in Sharjah,” “Sustainability & Wellness,” “SEF academy,” “SEF Eats,” and “Artist’s Alley” — all designed to offer specialised spaces for attendees to connect, collaborate, and thrive.

“The SOUQ” zone will feature 24 local brands, offering a compelling marketplace atmosphere that celebrates local products and F&B brands, allowing visitors to connect with homegrown businesses and artisans. The “International Pavilions” zone provides an opportunity to network with international thought leaders and gain insights into successful entrepreneurship ecosystems from around the world.

Additionally, the anticipated return of the “Investor Lounge” will provide an exclusive space for entrepreneurs to connect with 100 potential investors, offering unique and exclusive networking opportunities and facilitating meaningful conversations that could lead to future funding and strategic partnerships.

This highly curated two-day festival is geared towards inspiring and upskilling aspiring entrepreneurs, creating meaningful networking opportunities, showcasing local and global talent, and empowering startups with actionable insights. SEF 2025 is set to elevate the entrepreneurial spirit across multiple industries, and provide an environment where pioneering ideas are formed, nurtured and celebrated.