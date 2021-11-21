SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speakers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) The fifth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), one of the largest events for entrepreneurs in the region, organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), will kick off Monday, at Expo Centre Sharjah under the slogan #WhereStarsCollide.

With the participation of 55 speakers, including influential regional and global entrepreneurs, industry titans, and young creatives from social, cultural and sports sectors, and more, the two-day festival will discuss ways to make a meaningful impact and promote positive change in the entrepreneurship sector in the UAE as well as the region. It will bring together more than 4,000 entrepreneurs and founders of startups across sectors on one platform to share their experiences and motivate them to make a positive impact in their communities.

The festival will host Lewis Howes, New York Times bestselling author of The school of Greatness and The Mask of Masculinity; Michael Acton Smith, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Calm; Omar Nour, Egypt’s first professional triathlete; and filmmaker Ali Tabrizi, director of the documentary series Seaspiracy, one of the most watched on Netflix, among others.

Other eminent speakers include Omar Samra, the first Egyptian to climb the 7 Summits, which include Mt. Everest; Tahmima Anam, author of The Startup Wife; Aida Muluneh, Ethiopian photographer and contemporary artist; and Anas Bukhash, who runs the influencer marketing and talent management consultancy, Bukhash Brothers, as well as the popular YouTube show AB Talks.

The festival will present 27 activities which include six inspiring keynotes, 12 discussion sessions and nine training workshops.

The keynotes will revolve around the themes: "50 Years Of The UAE: The Growth of an Entrepreneurial Nation", "Aiming for the stars", and "Stepping Into Your Power: Why You Need To Awaken The Spiritual Entrepreneur in You", "Mindset of an Entrepreneur", and "Chasing Greatness".

The discussion sessions include: "What does it feel like to be a Change-maker?", "Keep Calm and Carry On: Turning Your Dreams into Reality," "Mind Over Matter: Rethinking the Hustle and Grind of Being an Entrepreneur"; "Today’s Employees, Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs: Lessons from The Careem Cartel"; "Reality Bites: Going Meta About the Metaverse"; "The Untold Truths About Being a Great CEO"; "Financing your Startup: The Key Funding Options Available For Your business"; "Making Change Happen"; "Subverting Stereotypes: Rethinking Gender Dynamics in the Startup Realm"; "Coming Home: Why Sharjah is the Right Startup Hub for Long-term Thinking Entrepreneurs"; and "I'm an Entrepreneur Too: Giving Creatives Their Due".

The global educational institution, Mind Valley International, is organizing SEF’s training workshops which are designed to help entrepreneurs and startup founders pursue their passion for learning to achieve their goals.

SEF 2021 is being organised in partnership with the ICT Fund - an initiative of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government of the United Arab Emirates, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Alef Group, and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.