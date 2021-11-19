UrduPoint.com

SEHA, Abu Dhabi Energy Services Begin First Phase Of Its Energy Savings Framework

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:30 PM

SEHA, Abu Dhabi Energy Services begin first phase of its Energy Savings Framework

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, and Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), have begun the first phase of their Energy Savings Framework Agreement that aims to retrofit SEHA’s healthcare facilities and reduce power and water consumption.

As part of the agreement, which was originally signed in September, ADES will implement key energy-saving technologies in several of SEHA’s facilities to enhance sustainability across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The strategic collaboration will mark SEHA’s commitment towards the adoption of energy-efficient modifications for its facilities beginning with Al Ain’s Tawam Hospital and Al Wagan Hospital, along with Al Dhafra’s Madinat Zayed Hospital, Al Sila Hospital and Ghayathi Hospital.

Dr. Tarek Fathey, Group Chief Executive Officer, SEHA said: "As the largest healthcare network in the UAE, we have a responsibility to lead the way in promoting environmental sustainability within our industry. Through this initiative and our on-going partnership with ADES, we hope to lower our own environmental footprint and increase operational efficiency, while inspiring more local healthcare entities and businesses to take action through adopting similar energy conservation practices."

ADES is a Super ESCO (Energy Service Company) for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi responsible for retrofitting Government and Commercial buildings by identifying, sourcing, and funding solutions that deliver tangible reductions in water and electricity consumptions.

Under the Energy Savings Framework Agreement, ADES will gear their operations to implement energy-saving processes across SEHA facilities, including fitting lighting replacements and control systems, installing absorption coolers, upgrading the chiller units, building insulation systems, and voltage reduction systems, among many others.

Khalid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer, ADES, said: "SEHA facilities serve as pillars of the community and are widely admired for the good work they do. By making a commitment to environmental protection and supporting the fight against climate change through energy efficiency, healthcare facilities demonstrate an enhanced level of leadership that will earn them an even greater amount of admiration and respect. This type of leadership by example may even encourage other businesses in the area to adopt similar energy-saving measures for their facilities."

Phase I of the project will act as a vehicle to more retrofitting operations in the future. The project aims to improve energy and water performance, reduce utility and operation costs, increase durability of building systems, lower environmental footprint and reduce overall maintenance cost for SEHA facilities.

Related Topics

Electricity Water UAE Company Abu Dhabi Vehicle Lead May September Government Agreement Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Sikh ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Sikh pilgrims during Guru Nanak ann ..

2 minutes ago
 Initiatives being taken to improve condition of pu ..

Initiatives being taken to improve condition of public hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with ..

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with rambling hours-long rant

2 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimu ..

Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimulus

2 minutes ago
 Smog spreads to major cities of Punjab

Smog spreads to major cities of Punjab

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.