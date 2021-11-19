SEHA, Abu Dhabi Energy Services begin first phase of its Energy Savings Framework

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, and Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), have begun the first phase of their Energy Savings Framework Agreement that aims to retrofit SEHA’s healthcare facilities and reduce power and water consumption.

As part of the agreement, which was originally signed in September, ADES will implement key energy-saving technologies in several of SEHA’s facilities to enhance sustainability across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The strategic collaboration will mark SEHA’s commitment towards the adoption of energy-efficient modifications for its facilities beginning with Al Ain’s Tawam Hospital and Al Wagan Hospital, along with Al Dhafra’s Madinat Zayed Hospital, Al Sila Hospital and Ghayathi Hospital.

Dr. Tarek Fathey, Group Chief Executive Officer, SEHA said: "As the largest healthcare network in the UAE, we have a responsibility to lead the way in promoting environmental sustainability within our industry. Through this initiative and our on-going partnership with ADES, we hope to lower our own environmental footprint and increase operational efficiency, while inspiring more local healthcare entities and businesses to take action through adopting similar energy conservation practices."

ADES is a Super ESCO (Energy Service Company) for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi responsible for retrofitting Government and Commercial buildings by identifying, sourcing, and funding solutions that deliver tangible reductions in water and electricity consumptions.

Under the Energy Savings Framework Agreement, ADES will gear their operations to implement energy-saving processes across SEHA facilities, including fitting lighting replacements and control systems, installing absorption coolers, upgrading the chiller units, building insulation systems, and voltage reduction systems, among many others.

Khalid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer, ADES, said: "SEHA facilities serve as pillars of the community and are widely admired for the good work they do. By making a commitment to environmental protection and supporting the fight against climate change through energy efficiency, healthcare facilities demonstrate an enhanced level of leadership that will earn them an even greater amount of admiration and respect. This type of leadership by example may even encourage other businesses in the area to adopt similar energy-saving measures for their facilities."

Phase I of the project will act as a vehicle to more retrofitting operations in the future. The project aims to improve energy and water performance, reduce utility and operation costs, increase durability of building systems, lower environmental footprint and reduce overall maintenance cost for SEHA facilities.