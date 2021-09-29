ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced today the acquisition of Salma Children’s Rehabilitation Hospital (Salma), one of the leading integrated long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation hospitals in the GCC region, further strengthening its extensive paediatric services offering.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Salma started admitting patients in August 2019, and since then has experienced remarkable growth to become a well-recognised reference in the UAE for paediatric rehabilitation services. Salma provides complex medical care to patients diagnosed with chronic illness, disability, or those requiring post-acute care, who cannot be tended to in their home environment due to the need for more specialised care.

On this occasion, Dr. Tarek Fathey, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, said, "Paediatric care has always been a priority focus area for SEHA’s strategy. Building a modern integrated healthcare system, that embeds the latest innovative technologies, is essential to increase patient accessibility and to support a seamless patient journey. With Salma joining our network, SEHA now has the capacity and expertise to further expand its offerings, to include post-acute, long-term and rehabilitation care, positioning SEHA as the provider of choice for these services."

Designed to offer world-class care for patients and their families, Salma provides holistic and multi-disciplinary services to its patients, with a specialised and intensive rehabilitation curated programme that includes therapy. In addition, Salma offers quality and excellence reaching beyond medical and therapy services to include psychological support.

From his side, Philipp Mielenz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Salma, said, "One of the guiding principles behind Salma has always been to address a need in the continuum of care for children in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to provide rehabilitation services in a dedicated and specialised hospital gathering medical professionals with the best paediatric experience. We are proud of our achievements and the constant growth since the start of our operations.

"With compassion, commitment and full devotion to involve the families in the care of our patients with complex needs, our team remains dedicated to making a difference for each patient on an individualised basis. Becoming part of the SEHA network will enable Salma to continue on its growth path and to expand specialised and individualised rehabilitation services to a geographically and demographically wider population.

"With SEHA at our side, we at Salma see a great potential to make an impact on the society by transforming the rehabilitation landscape in Abu Dhabi, which is as an essential step to building on the Abu Dhabi Vision of elevating the provision of healthcare services in the UAE."

The 83-bed facility provides family-focused care, placing both patients and their families at the centre of the therapeutical process. Considered the ‘home-away-from-home’ for almost all of the patients and their loved ones, the facility has adopted a contemporary design, with dedicated rooms for parents, landscape gardens, and play areas for children, in addition to 24/7 room service and laundry services.