SEHA advances medical education, training, and development with first ASHP-accredited pharmacy residency programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest healthcare network in the UAE, is bridging the gap between university medical qualification and clinical professional practices with its Pharmacy Residency Programme – the country’s first and only training initiative accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).

The two-year programme has been specially designed to advance the practice of post-graduate pharmacists, providing them with experiential learning and on-the-job exposure to pharmaceutical care in various hospital settings.

SEHA has selected eight pharmacists to join the first cohort from its affiliated centres in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and Tawam Hospital. Once they graduate, they will be able to advance their careers in pharmacy operational services or build stronger credentials through advanced training programmes, specialised residencies, or fellowships.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said, "As we continuously adapt to meet the ongoing demands of an ever-evolving healthcare landscape, we are always on the lookout for new and promising talent to drive us forward. SEHA’s Pharmacy Residency Programme provides us with young, knowledgeable, and eager professionals with novel and innovative ideas who have the opportunity to refine our pharmaceutical offerings and services."

Programme residents will be trained and evaluated under the continuous preceptorship of SEHA’s industry-leading, multi-disciplinary healthcare consultants, with modules encompassing acute and ambulatory care, drug use policy development, clinical services and pharmacy leadership, as well as research across a diverse range of integrated healthcare systems and practice-based experiences.

Residents will also be able to improve their overall clinical knowledge, critical thinking, and self-evaluation skills and develop crucial leadership skills that can be applied in any position across any practice setting.

Dr. Waiel Al Naeem, Director of SEHA Pharmacy Residency Programme, noted that the launch marks a stellar opportunity for the future leaders of the UAE’s pharmaceutical industry. "The first-of-its-kind academic training programme in the country is on par with international best practices, enabling our nation’s healthcare professionals to not only gain necessary experience but also develop critical thinking skills to move forward and achieve success in the ever-changing world of pharmacy practice."

Successful graduates are evaluated against six outcome measures: managing and improving the medication-use process; providing evidence-based, patient-centred medication therapy management with interdisciplinary teams; implementing leadership and practice management skills; demonstrating project management skills, and providing medication.