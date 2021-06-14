UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEHA Advances Medical Education, Training, And Development With First ASHP-accredited Pharmacy Residency Programme

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

SEHA advances medical education, training, and development with first ASHP-accredited pharmacy residency programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest healthcare network in the UAE, is bridging the gap between university medical qualification and clinical professional practices with its Pharmacy Residency Programme – the country’s first and only training initiative accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).

The two-year programme has been specially designed to advance the practice of post-graduate pharmacists, providing them with experiential learning and on-the-job exposure to pharmaceutical care in various hospital settings.

SEHA has selected eight pharmacists to join the first cohort from its affiliated centres in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and Tawam Hospital. Once they graduate, they will be able to advance their careers in pharmacy operational services or build stronger credentials through advanced training programmes, specialised residencies, or fellowships.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said, "As we continuously adapt to meet the ongoing demands of an ever-evolving healthcare landscape, we are always on the lookout for new and promising talent to drive us forward. SEHA’s Pharmacy Residency Programme provides us with young, knowledgeable, and eager professionals with novel and innovative ideas who have the opportunity to refine our pharmaceutical offerings and services."

Programme residents will be trained and evaluated under the continuous preceptorship of SEHA’s industry-leading, multi-disciplinary healthcare consultants, with modules encompassing acute and ambulatory care, drug use policy development, clinical services and pharmacy leadership, as well as research across a diverse range of integrated healthcare systems and practice-based experiences.

Residents will also be able to improve their overall clinical knowledge, critical thinking, and self-evaluation skills and develop crucial leadership skills that can be applied in any position across any practice setting.

Dr. Waiel Al Naeem, Director of SEHA Pharmacy Residency Programme, noted that the launch marks a stellar opportunity for the future leaders of the UAE’s pharmaceutical industry. "The first-of-its-kind academic training programme in the country is on par with international best practices, enabling our nation’s healthcare professionals to not only gain necessary experience but also develop critical thinking skills to move forward and achieve success in the ever-changing world of pharmacy practice."

Successful graduates are evaluated against six outcome measures: managing and improving the medication-use process; providing evidence-based, patient-centred medication therapy management with interdisciplinary teams; implementing leadership and practice management skills; demonstrating project management skills, and providing medication.

Related Topics

World UAE Company Abu Dhabi Young From Industry Best

Recent Stories

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

19 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

19 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

25 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED6.5 million of Zakat ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.