SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) will permanently close all SEHA COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra starting from 31st December 2022.

COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations are offered at SEHA Healthcare centres. The positive cases are assessed at the Rahba and Al-Ain Hospitals.

