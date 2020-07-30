SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day working hours for all facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 29th July 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announces the operating hours of its facilities during Eid Al Adha holiday from 9th to 12th Dhu Al Hijjah 1440, corresponding July 30 until August 2, 2020.

SEHA extends its sincere greetings on the advent of Eid Al- Adha to UAE leadership, Government, and people asking God Almighty to grant citizens and residents health and wellness.

SEHA announces the National Screening Centers for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) will operate with regular working hours on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and from 10:00 am until 06:00 pm during Eid Al- Adha holiday starting from Friday, July 31, 2020 until Sunday, August 02, 2020. The Centers will resume its regular duties as of Monday, August 03, 2020. In addition, the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centers at Abu Dhabi Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and Al Ain Convention Center will operate with regular working hours starting from 08:00 am until 08:00 pm throughout the holiday. Meanwhile, the National Screening Project Center in Mussafah and Al Dhafra region will be closed during Eid Al- Adha holiday and will reopen with regular hours on Monday, August 03, 2020.

SEHA said that emergency departments in all its hospitals would continue to provide emergency care 24 hours. The clinics will close for the duration of public holiday and resume its services on Monday, August 3, 2020.

SEHA hospitals accept the visitors during the regular visitation hours that are from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Corniche Hospital, a part of SEHA network, will continue to provide services to children with jaundice from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

COVID-19 Clinic, located near to TAWAM Hospital, will operate on Saturday, August 01, 2020, from 08:00 am until 04:00 pm.

The COVID-19 Clinic at Al Dhafra region will operate during Eid Al- Adha holiday from 08:00 am until 04:00 pm, and will close on Friday.

The services of SEHA Dialysis Centers will be available from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm daily, except on Friday.

For the healthcare centers managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) in Abu Dhabi, Zafaranah, Madinat Khalifa, Al Bahia, Al Maqtaa and Baniyas Clinics will operate on Thursday, July 30 and Sunday and Monday, 1st and 2nd of August from 12:00 pm until 08:00 and will close on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bateen, Al Mushrif Al Dhafra Dental Clinic, Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Samha, and Mafraq Dental will be closed during Arafa and Eid Al Adha and will reopen on Monday, August 03, 2020.

In Al Ain, Al Hili, Al Muwaiji, Al Yahar, and Neima will open on Thursday, July 30, and Sunday and Monday, 1st and 2nd of August, from 12:00 pm until 08:00 and will close on Friday, July 31, 2020., while Remah, Oud Al Touba, Al Jahili, Al Towayya, Al Khazna,Al Shwaib, Al Faqa, and Al Ain Dental Clinic will close during the holiday.

Sweihan, Al Qua, Mezyad, Al Hayer, and Al Khatm Clinics will work 24 hours during the holiday of Eid al-Adha and Arafat Day.

In addition, Zafaranah, Madinat Khalifa, Al Muwaiji, and Al Yahar will continue provide dental services during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The Disease Prevention and Screening Centers will be closed for the holiday of Eid al-Adha and Arafat Day. The Centers will resume its services with the regular their hours as of Monday, August 3, 2020, except Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Madinat Zayed which will resume its services wirh regular working hours as of Sunday August 2, 2020, from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm.