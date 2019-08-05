UrduPoint.com
SEHA Announces Eid Al Adha Holiday Working Hours For All Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 01:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has announced the operating hours of hospitals and clinics across its network during the Eid Al Adha holiday from 10th to 13th August. 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has announced the operating hours of hospitals and clinics across its network during the Eid Al Adha holiday from 10th to 13th August. 2019.

Mafraq Hospital will operate as normal, with visits to clinics open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm every day during the holidays. Visits to the Intensive Care Unit start at 11:00 am until 2:00 pm, and in the evenings from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The Al Rahba Hospital’s Paediatric Department will operate from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm. However, the outpatient department will remain closed for the duration of the holiday.

Corniche Hospital will continue to provide emergency services and accept outpatients throughout the holiday. Visitors to the hospital will be permitted entry between 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with regular hours operating at the Corniche Women’s Health Centre.

At Tawam Hospital, the ICU will operate from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The outpatient clinics and support services will be closed throughout the holiday.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City clinics will close for the duration of the holiday and resume services on Wednesday, 14th August.

Dialysis services at all locations will be available from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm daily, except on Friday.

The ICU at Al Ain Hospital will operate from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm throughout the Eid.

Other locations including Al Zaafarana, Khalifa City, Al Bahyah, Al Muqtada, Al Hili Clinic, Muwaiji Al Yahr, and Nu'MA will be open on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm but will remain closed on Sunday. Normal working hours will commence on Wednesday, 14th August.

At Al Wagan Hospital, the family medicine department will operate from 8:00 am to midnight, while the internal medicine unit will be open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The pediatric department will be available from 10:00 am and 2:00 pm and in the evenings from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The hospital’s dental clinic and blood bank will remain closed during the holidays.

Emergency services in the Al Dhafra region including at Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Dalma Island, and Sir Bani Yas Island, and Bida'a Al Mutawa will be available for patients 24 hours. Clinics at all locations will be open 24 hours and visitors will be welcome between 10:00 am and 10:00 pm.

The Ramah clinic will only be open on Saturday, 10th August, from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm and will close for the rest of the Eid holiday.

All emergency rooms will operate on a 24 hour basis throughout the holiday.

All facilities will reopen with regular working hours on Wednesday, 14th August.

