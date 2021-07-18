SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all its facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced the operating hours of its facilities during Eid Al Adha holiday from 19th July to 22nd July, 2021.

COVID-19 Centres SEHA announced the SEHA COVID-19 drive-through service centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Northern Emirates will operate on regular working hours on Monday, 19th July, whereas working hours during Eid Al Adha holiday, starting from Tuesday until Friday, 20th-23rd July, will be from 10:00 to 20:00. The centres will resume their regular work as of Saturday, 24th July, 2021. As for the centre in Al Dhafra region, they will operate from 10:00 to 20:00, from Monday until Friday, 19th-23rd July, and will resume regular working hours on Saturday, 24th July.

In addition, the COVID-19 prime assessment centres at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Al Mafraq Hospital and Zayed Port will operate on regular working hours, starting from 8:00 to 22:00, throughout the holiday. In Al Dhafra, the COVID-19 prime assessment centre will operate from 8:00 to 20:00 throughout the holiday.

Meanwhile, the SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination centres in Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Convention Centre will be closed from Monday to Thursday, 19th to 22nd July, and will resume their usual working hours as of Friday, 23rd July, 2021. The SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Al Dhafra Region will also be closed Monday to Thursday, 19th to 22nd July 19, and will reopen with regular operation hours starting on Friday, 23rd July.

Al Majalis Al Majalis, including Al Manhal, Al Mushrif and Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, and Falaj Hazaa in Al Ain will close during Eid Al Adha holiday, from Monday to Saturday, 19th to 24th July, 2021.

Majlis Al Quu will continue operating in Al Ain on Monday, July 19, from 9:00 to 17:00 and from Tuesday until Thursday, July 20 to July 22, from 12:00 to 20:00. The Majlis in Al Quu will resume functioning on Friday and Saturday, 23rd and 24th July, from 9:00 to 17:00.

SEHA Hospitals SEHA said that emergency departments in all its hospitals would continue to provide emergency care 24 hours. The clinics will close for the duration of public holiday and resume its services on Sunday, 25th July, 2021. SEHA hospitals will be accepting visitors during the regular visitation hours, from 10:00 to 12:00, and from 17:00 to 19:00.

SEHA Kidney Care (SKC) will continue to provide its services daily from 07:00 am to 23:00, except on Friday, 23rd July, 2021.

Madinat Zayed Dental Centre in Al Dhafra region will operate on Monday, 19th July, from 12:00 to 21:00. The centre will stay closed for the rest of the holiday and will resume its services from Saturday, 24th July, 2021.

The Family Health Centre, along with Abu Al Obaid Centre on Sir Bani Yas Island and Bida Al Mutawa Centre will operate from Monday to Thursday, 19th to 22nd July, from 12:00 to 21:00.

The centres will be closed on Friday and will reopen on Saturday, 24th July, 2021. In addition, Al Majalis in Al Dhafra region will be closed from Monday to Thursday, 19th to 22nd July.

Healthcare Clinics All clinics managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) in Abu Dhabi city will operate on Sunday, 18th July. Meanwhile, the Healthcare centres including Zafaranah, Madinat Khalifa, Al Bahia, Al Maqtaa and Baniyas Clinics will operate from Monday to Thursday, 19th to 22nd July, from 10:00 to 22:00 and will be closed on Friday, 23rd July, 2021.

Meanwhile, Bateen, Al Mushrif Al Dhafra Dental Clinic, Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Samha, and Mafraq Dental will be closed from Monday to Friday, 19th to 22nd July, and will reopen on Saturday, 24th July, 2021.

In addition, clinics in Al Ain region will operate as usual on Sunday, 18th July, while the Ramah clinic, Oud Al-Tawbah, Al-Jahili, Al-Tawiya, Al-Khazna, Al-Faqa’, Al-Niyadat, and Al-Ain dental clinics will be closed throughout the holiday, from Monday to Friday, 19th to 23rd July.

Al Hili Clinic, Al Muwaiji, Al Yahar, and Neama Clinic will operate from Monday to Thursday, 19th to 22nd July, and will close on Friday, 23rd July, 2021, and will continue operating as of Saturday, 24th July, 2021.

Al-Shuaib clinic will operate on Monday, 19th July, from 09:00 to 17:00, while the Sweihan, Al-Quaa, Mazyad, Al-Hayer and Al-Khatim clinics will operate 24 hours a day, during the days of the Eid Al Adha and Arafat.

Al Zafarana Clinics, Madinat Khalifa, Al Muwaiji and Al Yahar will continue providing dental services during the days of Eid Al Adha.