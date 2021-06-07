UrduPoint.com
SEHA Announces Extended Operating Hours For The COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres

Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

SEHA announces extended operating hours for the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced extended operating hours for the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centers.

The centres are located in Mina Zayed and Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi and in Al Ain Convention Centre in al Ain, will operate daily from 8 AM to 10 PM.

The COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi and the Purple Zone in Al Ain Convention Centre provide screening, assessment, and follow-up services for contacts and travelers, meanwhile all services for COVID-19 positive patients are available in the Outpatient Clinics building in Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi and in the Red Zone in Al Ain Convention Centre.

The first centre to be dedicated for patients with a positive test result, the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre continues to play a pivotal role in combating the virus and preventing its spread since its opening in June 2020.

The centre strengthens the COVID-19 healthcare infrastructure in Abu Dhabi by providing the community with easy and safe access to testing, medical assessment, and guidance at the hands of qualified medical professionals and volunteers.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, SEHA has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID, with the establishment of COVID-19 drive-through services centres across the UAE, field hospitals, and launching a number of initiatives designed to meet the needs of all segments of the community, which initiatives include the virtual outpatient clinic and medication delivery services.

The centres, managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA Healthcare Facility, previously operated until 8 PM.

