UrduPoint.com

SEHA Announces Free COVID-19 PCR Tests For Students

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:45 PM

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) In cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the provision of free COVID-19 PCR nasal swab tests for all students at selected SEHA facilities and screening centres across the UAE.

The initiative aims to implement the country leadership’s ambition to deliver a safe return to school roll-out.

SEHA COVID-19 screening centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm and Friday from 10am to 8pm. Walk-ins, without prior appointment, will be allowed for students only.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi All From

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

1 hour ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

1 hour ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

1 hour ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

2 hours ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.