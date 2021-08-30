SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) In cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the provision of free COVID-19 PCR nasal swab tests for all students at selected SEHA facilities and screening centres across the UAE.

The initiative aims to implement the country leadership’s ambition to deliver a safe return to school roll-out.

SEHA COVID-19 screening centres are open from Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm and Friday from 10am to 8pm. Walk-ins, without prior appointment, will be allowed for students only.